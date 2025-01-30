Pride earn fourth CAA victory

The Hofstra University women’s basketball team defeated Campbell University 55-47 on Friday, Jan. 24, to secure their fourth Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) conference victory. The Pride moved up to 9-8 on the season and 4-2 in CAA play. With the loss, Campbell fell to 10-8 on the season and 3-3 in CAA play.

Campbell ranks first in the conference in 3-pointers attempted and creates their identity on the defensive end. The Pride beat them at their own game, shooting 36% behind the arc and holding Campbell to just 32% from the field, two key elements that led to the victory.

“This team is a great defensive team,” said Hofstra head coach Danielle Santos Atkinson. “When they stick to our fundamentals, and stick to the game plan, I think this is something we can do every game.”

Junior guard Emma Von Essen had one of her best shooting performances of the season, 6-of-12 from the field and 4-of-8 from 3-point range for a game-high 16 points. Chloe Sterling trailed her with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Zyheima Swint had 10 points. Ramatoulaye Keita, who ranks second in the CAA with 10.4 rebounds per game in conference play, pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds.

Von Essen moved into fifth place all-time for 3-pointers made in program history, now sitting at 179 with her four 3-pointers made on Friday. Von Essen’s two threes to end the third quarter put Hofstra up by six, a lead they didn’t let up.

“My coaches and my teammates give me so much confidence, and I want to make [3-pointers] so bad, so when it happens it’s a great feeling,” Von Essen said.

Santos emphasized how important winning the rebounding battle is, not just putting up big numbers, but limiting them on the opposing end, as well. Hofstra did just that in a pivotal third quarter, grabbing six offensive and defensive rebounds to Campbell’s three offensive and four defensive rebounds.

On the defensive end, the Pride focused on containing Campbell’s junior guard Gianni Boone. Boone, a great pull-up jump shooter close to the rim, is the Fighting Camel’s leading scorer averaging 11.5 points per game. The Pride prioritized denying Boone easy access to the rim. After starting 2-for-2 in the first quarter, Boone was held to just 2-for-8 shooting for the remaining three quarters.

“When you have five people out there who want to win, that are willing to do whatever it takes in order to make that happen, that changes the dynamics of the game,” Santos said.

The Pride returned to action when North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University traveled to Hempstead to face Hofstra in another CAA matchup. Tip-off was on Sunday, Jan. 25, at 1 p.m.