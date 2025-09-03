Pride draw against FDU

The Hofstra University women’s soccer team earned a 2-2 tie against the Fairleigh Dickinson University (FDU) Knights on Aug. 28 on home turf. The draw was Hofstra’s first of the season, propelling them to a 3-1-1 record in their first five games.

FDU got on the board twice in the first half with goals from freshman Alexa Castro and Allison Nase. Carly-Ann Dziewirz answered late in the first half, cutting the lead to one. University of Central Florida transfer Polly Watson recorded her first goal of the, which tied the game at two.

“Credit to [FDU],” said Simon Riddiough, Hofstra’s head coach. “They knocked the wind out of our sails with two goals in the first half. Unfortunately, tonight we had too many bystanders, too many passengers on that field.”

Entering play, Hofstra had an all-time record of 11-0-1 against the Knights, including a 3-0 victory on Sept. 12, 2024.

Hofstra opened the game, maintaining possession for most of the first 20 minutes.

“I think we started well,” Riddiough said. “The first 25 minutes, I think we created three or four quality chances.”

Early in the game, sophomore Hailey Moschitta received a cross at the top of the 18-yard box. The Knights keeper Rosemarie LeBlanc was still near the right post from the cross. Moschitta unloaded on her shot but faced some pressure from the FDU defense, sending the ball over the net and out of play.

Moschitta’s chance was not the only one as Hofstra outshot FDU 4-0, earning quality chances, but the Pride just could not bury their shots in the early going.

FDU capitalized on Hofstra’s inability to put the ball away. Castro found space inside the 18-yard box behind Sasha McTiffin and Gabriella Marte to settle a pass from midfield. Lilly Bailey stepped out to challenge her, but Castro tucked the ball to her left as the Pride defense applied pressure from behind. The goal was reviewed for offsides, but the call stood.

With three minutes to go in the first half, FDU received another moment of good fortune. On a solid counterattack, the Knights played the ball into the 18-yard box on an attempted cross. Marte deflected the cross attempt off the back of her foot to the top of the box, where Nase was crashing the net. The ball popped out to her and she took the opportunity to bury her first collegiate goal.

The Pride got on the board with 28 seconds left in the first half. Dziewirz took the ball from just below midfield and ripped a shot past LeBlanc. The sophomore played a career-high 21 minutes against the Knights and netted her first college goal.

“I have to be fair to reserve players,” Riddiough said. “When we’ve asked them to come on and make a difference. They’ve all done a good job for us. It’s not those players who have faltered, it’s players who we expect to be better. It’s just disappointing.”

After salvaging a draw in the final two minutes, Hofstra will have nine days off before their next game where they will host Loyola University Maryland on Saturday, Sept. 6, at 1 p.m.