Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Categories:

Pride take down defending CAA Champions Towson

Royce Dickson-ChildOctober 2, 2024
Royce Dickson-Child

The Hofstra University women’s soccer team defeated last season’s Coastal Athletic Association champions, Towson University, 3-1, on Sept. 29.

With the win, the Pride rises to a 2-1 conference record and a 4-2-4 overall record. Meanwhile, Tigers fell to 2-4-6 on the year and remain winless in conference play with a 0-2-1 record.

“I thought that it was a very good professional performance,” said Hofstra head coach Simon Riddiough. “It’s a conference win against last year’s conference champs, fantastic.”

Ellie Gough stood out for the Pride, providing the first brace of her collegiate career with her fourth and fifth goals of the year. Gough’s first goal was set up with a beautiful ball by Louise Hayden, leaving her one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Her second goal was courtesy of a through ball by Emma Johnson, once again leaving her with just the keeper to beat.

“[Gough] gives us a different look as a center forward,” Riddiough said. “And when she’s got the ball around the 18-yard box she’s going to be clinical. That first goal was a fantastic goal and the second one was a good one.”

The other goal scorer for Hofstra that evening was senior Mathilde Braithwaite. Braithwaite sent a floater, which may have been intended as a cross, from outside the box right over the keeper’s head for the second goal of the match.

“I’m going to leave it to [Braithwaite], but if she meant that it’s absolutely fantastic,” Riddiough said. “If she thought the goalkeeper was off her line and decided to hit it with the outsider of her foot…I’m going to let her take credit for that.”

Although the Pride dominated the first half outshooting the Tigers 6-0 and outscoring them 2-0, Townson fought back in the second half. The Tigers registered 11 shots in the second half while scoring with under eight minutes left to ruin the clean sheet. Malin Bernt Schöps was the lone goal scorer for Towson scoring her third goal of the year.

Hofstra goalkeepers Mackenzie Sullivan and Synne Danielsen once again split duties in the game. Sullivan, who played the first half, has now allowed just one goal over her last five games. Danielsen, who played the second half, recorded three saves in the matchup.

“I thought [Danielsen] did really well, especially with the shots that she traditionally is going to struggle with,” Riddiough said. “She handled herself well and made two big saves. She’s getting better and better as a freshman and she’s going to be a big part of our program moving forward.”

The Pride will travel to Philadelphia next to face Drexel University on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m. Hofstra won their previous meeting 3-2 last season at home.

Photo courtesy of Royce Dickson-Child

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$25
$850
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Hofstra University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Sports
Pride clinches sweep over Hampton
Pride clinches sweep over Hampton
Pride scoreless through three games with loss to Delaware
Pride scoreless through three games with loss to Delaware
Pride earns first home win of the season
Pride earns first home win of the season
No. 22 Hofstra takes down No. 14 Elon in rainy thriller
No. 22 Hofstra takes down No. 14 Elon in rainy thriller
Pride dominates Loyola Maryland
Pride dominates Loyola Maryland
Pride dominates at home
Pride dominates at home
More in Women's Soccer
Full circle: Margaret Peterson’s return to the pitch
Full circle: Margaret Peterson’s return to the pitch
Pride falls to Delaware in first CAA loss
Pride falls to Delaware in first CAA loss
Pride opens CAA play with win over Charleston
Pride opens CAA play with win over Charleston
exc-66ec5e632c0b2353dbe24914
Pride’s unbeaten run ended by Dartmouth
exc-66e76ec468f3084ee2439453
Pride conquers FDU
exc-66df91e20157dd6b9d89bce3
Late goal secures Pride’s fourth draw of the season
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$25
$850
Contributed
Our Goal