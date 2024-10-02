Pride take down defending CAA Champions Towson

The Hofstra University women’s soccer team defeated last season’s Coastal Athletic Association champions, Towson University, 3-1, on Sept. 29.

With the win, the Pride rises to a 2-1 conference record and a 4-2-4 overall record. Meanwhile, Tigers fell to 2-4-6 on the year and remain winless in conference play with a 0-2-1 record.

“I thought that it was a very good professional performance,” said Hofstra head coach Simon Riddiough. “It’s a conference win against last year’s conference champs, fantastic.”

Ellie Gough stood out for the Pride, providing the first brace of her collegiate career with her fourth and fifth goals of the year. Gough’s first goal was set up with a beautiful ball by Louise Hayden, leaving her one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Her second goal was courtesy of a through ball by Emma Johnson, once again leaving her with just the keeper to beat.

“[Gough] gives us a different look as a center forward,” Riddiough said. “And when she’s got the ball around the 18-yard box she’s going to be clinical. That first goal was a fantastic goal and the second one was a good one.”

The other goal scorer for Hofstra that evening was senior Mathilde Braithwaite. Braithwaite sent a floater, which may have been intended as a cross, from outside the box right over the keeper’s head for the second goal of the match.

“I’m going to leave it to [Braithwaite], but if she meant that it’s absolutely fantastic,” Riddiough said. “If she thought the goalkeeper was off her line and decided to hit it with the outsider of her foot…I’m going to let her take credit for that.”

Although the Pride dominated the first half outshooting the Tigers 6-0 and outscoring them 2-0, Townson fought back in the second half. The Tigers registered 11 shots in the second half while scoring with under eight minutes left to ruin the clean sheet. Malin Bernt Schöps was the lone goal scorer for Towson scoring her third goal of the year.

Hofstra goalkeepers Mackenzie Sullivan and Synne Danielsen once again split duties in the game. Sullivan, who played the first half, has now allowed just one goal over her last five games. Danielsen, who played the second half, recorded three saves in the matchup.

“I thought [Danielsen] did really well, especially with the shots that she traditionally is going to struggle with,” Riddiough said. “She handled herself well and made two big saves. She’s getting better and better as a freshman and she’s going to be a big part of our program moving forward.”

The Pride will travel to Philadelphia next to face Drexel University on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m. Hofstra won their previous meeting 3-2 last season at home.

Photo courtesy of Royce Dickson-Child