Hofstra transfer Ellie Gough’s leap of faith

Ellie Gough has emerged as one of the premiere players for the Hofstra University women’s soccer team this season. With five goals and five assists, she not only leads the Pride in both categories but is also on pace to smash her career highs. For a player who has been so integral to Hofstra this season, it’s hard to believe that this is her first year as a member of the Pride.

This past spring, it would have been difficult for Ellie Gough to imagine leaving her Alma Matter, Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU). Gough spent her first four collegiate seasons with the Blue Raiders, appearing in 59 games and scoring eight goals.

“When I first came to America, I really liked the girls. I liked the location. I really connected with my coach.” Gough said. “I’ve always been a player that would respect my coach, and I like the way he played, and they played possession style. It was close to Nashville. It was pretty cool, and I liked the school. I liked my major that I was doing there, and it just was the right fit. It was a really good family feel fit, and I loved my four years there.”

After four years of earning a degree in accounting, Gough entered the transfer portal.

“I went in the transfer portal just for something different,” she said. “I had my fifth year through [COVID-19], so it wasn’t any other reason than that.”

After some deliberation, the experienced forward decided on Hofstra for her final year of college soccer.

“I just wanted to try something new and fight for a championship, and I felt like that program maybe wasn’t giving me that, and so I came to Hofstra,” Gough said.

At MTSU, Gough played all around the pitch, primarily as an attacking midfielder. Since joining the Pride. Hofstra head coach Simon Riddiough has shifted her position to striker.

“When we looked at Ellie on video, we saw that she had played various positions at [MTSU],” Riddiough said. “She had played striker. She had played out wide. She had played as an eight and 10. And we just were looking at somebody with some versatility … She could strike a good ball. She had a bit of vision about her. She was hardworking. So those attributes are key to being a good center forward.”

Despite her drive to win a championship, the decision to leave MTSU was a bittersweet one.

“It is difficult, especially when you’ve created a life there. It’s almost like a second home, it feels like, in Tennessee for me,” Gough said. “So, it was a big risk, but without risk, there’s no reward.”

Riddiough and his staff have attempted to use the transfer portal to supplement the team over the past few years, and Gough has easily been their most successful find.

“We’ve tried to hit the portal the last couple of years and not had much success,” Riddiough said. “Ellie has been the one that’s come in and made an impact. And there’s a lot of value in bringing in a 21-year-old from a different program into your program who’s had success at the other program to a various level. It’s better bringing in Ellie at 22, mature, maybe a bit more appreciative of the situation over an 18-year-old who doesn’t know what to expect and transition to some college.”

Despite his excitement about the prospect of bringing in a player like Gough, Riddiough admitted he was somewhat surprised at her excellent performance.

“I didn’t expect it. And to be honest, even the first week of preseason, we didn’t expect it.” Riddiough said.

Despite a slow start, Gough’s performance has done the talking for her, and she has become a staple of Riddiough’s lineup.

“She’s doing a really good job,” Riddiough said. “And on top of it, she’s a target on corner kicks and free kicks. She’s getting into good pockets of space in the box. She’s going to keep scoring goals, which is the hardest thing to do in college.”

Gough’s scoring has been in large part due to her positioning. Riddiough deploys a high-pressing team which allows Gough to use her offensive and defensive instincts to great effect.

“It’s a lot of communication,” Gough said. “When we changed the press into something a little bit different where we’re working closer together, especially when we played Columbia, that was a lot of talking. It’s just communication, and sometimes, it’s gut feeling.”

Against the College of Charleston, Gough capitalized on a mistake by the Cougars caused by the press to score.

“I think it’s taking the risk,” Gough said. “I got told by two players on the team that ‘you’re so close to the keeper.’ And so, when I saw them play it back to the keeper, I thought I’m just going to take a risk. What’s the worst that can happen?”

Off the pitch, coming to Hofstra was a brand-new experience for Gough – an experience made easier by her supportive teammates.

“Honestly, I can’t speak highly enough of the girls,” Gough said. “I feel, as soon as I set foot, I felt looked after. I’ve made some great friends, not just teammates, and from freshman to grad students, I’m friends with a lot of people in different age groups. And because I came in as a new player, I came in with the freshman, almost. Hofstra is new to me and new to them, so I created a little bit of bond with some of the freshmen.”

Despite having post-college work lined up, the graduate student wants to continue her soccer career.

“I have got a job lined up, in accounting in New York, but especially after this past season, how I’m doing better than I have ever done. I definitely don’t want to close that chapter,” Gough said. “So, whether I can try and play one more year professionally or maybe just for fun, I definitely want to keep up competitive soccer.”

Riddiough believes that Gough will excel whether she stays on the pitch or enters the workforce. “I think she’ll play a pro or something,” Riddiough said. “Well, I don’t even know if that’s her goal. She’s driven academically.”

Gough came to Hofstra to win a championship, and she still believes that they are capable of that.

“I think Hofstra has that fighting spirit that maybe my other team didn’t quite have,” Gough said. “And I think that’s what can push us to be successful.”

Hofstra went back into action on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 1 p.m. against Hampton University as they search for a ninth Coastal Athletic Association ring.