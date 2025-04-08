Something in the air

Spring has sprung at Hofstra University! The essence of the season throughout campus features flowers and giving back to the community. This year, Hofstra students and faculty rallied together to hold the largest Pride and Plant yet on Saturday, April 5, with over 70 homes and 200 students involved. Sororities and fraternities, student clubs and individuals planted flowers for nearby Uniondale homes. The event spread spring around Hofstra’s community and beyond.
Spring around the Hofstra University community is unlike anywhere else!
Julia Capitelli, Lindsey Lolkema, Kumba Jagne, and Joe Orovitz • April 8, 2025
