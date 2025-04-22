Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc invited Hofstra University students to meet the “Divine 9,” the nine multicultural sororities and fraternities that populate campus, on Thursday, April 17. The show began with a classic roll call where fraternities sounded off deep chants and sororities echoed unified shrills off the walls of HofUSA. Each organization introduced themselves with a story-like performance: some groups danced to music while others relied on the echoes of their feet and voices in impressive step performances. The infectious excitement and dedication of the performers permeated through the cheering audience!
Meet the Divine 9
Hofstra University’s vibrant multicultural Greek organizations bring the Pride community together
Kumba Jagne and Joe Orovitz • April 22, 2025
About the Contributors
Kumba Jagne, Photography Editor
Kumba Jagne is a first-year journalism major and creative writing minor. She is the multimedia editor for the Chronicle. In addition to photography both for the Chronicle and the University, she also writes for the opinion and features sections
Joe Orovitz, Photography Editor
Joe Orovitz is a sophomore journalism major with a history minor. He is an award-winning photographer and has served as the multimedia editor for the Chronicle since January 2025. In addition to the Chronicle, Joe is a staff photographer for Hofstra Marketing and Communications and has experience working with clients in motorsport. You can follow his work on Instagram @joe_took_a_picture and on his website joeophoto.com.