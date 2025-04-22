Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc invited Hofstra University students to meet the “Divine 9,” the nine multicultural sororities and fraternities that populate campus, on Thursday, April 17. The show began with a classic roll call where fraternities sounded off deep chants and sororities echoed unified shrills off the walls of HofUSA. Each organization introduced themselves with a story-like performance: some groups danced to music while others relied on the echoes of their feet and voices in impressive step performances. The infectious excitement and dedication of the performers permeated through the cheering audience!