Hofstra students, on-campus organizations support breast cancer awareness at Jones Beach walk

It is hard to find somebody that has not felt the effects of cancer firsthand in some way, shape or form. For some, that battle is personal. For others, their battle is fought by the side of a loved one. This is just as true in the Hofstra University community as it is anywhere else, and some passionate students and staff represented the university by showing their support at one of the largest breast cancer walks in the nation.

For the fourth consecutive year, Hofstra’s Department of Public Safety organized a team for the Making Strides of Long Island walk at Jones Beach State Park. The walk on Sunday, Oct. 19, is part of a series of nationwide Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks hosted and organized by the American Cancer Society (ACS) and its local chapters.

The Jones Beach walk has been going on for 32 years and is the largest of them all, setting a record with over 81,000 participants at this year’s edition.

“We’ve made it a recurring annual initiative to raise money and walk to support those fighting this disease, which has impacted so many,” said Jovanni Ortiz, Public Safety director for Community Engagement, Special Projects and Campus Transportation in a statement. “I think it’s great for students to have the opportunity to connect with Public Safety in a different capacity and join together to support the community.”

The Hofstra team comprised over two dozen students donned in pink, the official color of breast cancer awareness, and, of course, Hofstra gear. Some of the students also invited their families to join the cause with Hofstra’s team.

The team set foot on the 5-mile trek along the scenic and unseasonably warm Jones Beach boardwalk at 8 a.m. sharp. The team had the opportunity to share a strong sense of community not only among themselves, but with the greater Long Island population.

“To see this many survivors, it’s inspiring,” said Luca Dallasta, a sophomore sports media major. “I didn’t expect it to be this enormous event to the extent that this is, which is the whole Long Island community coming together.”

If there is one thing that Dallasta took away from this experience, it is the inspiration he felt from seeing so many survivors in one place.

“It’s incredible to see the strength in [the survivors], which inspires you to continue what you want to do,” Dallasta said.

The sense of joy, optimism and hope that emanated from survivors filled the atmosphere of the event. Loud ringing of bells – a custom for those who have beat cancer – echoed through the crisp morning air at regular intervals, and people proudly donning pink survivor sashes could be seen in every direction.

“It means everything to see so many people here to support,” said Jennifer Halpern of Woodbury, New York.

Halpern is a metaplastic breast cancer survivor, a rare form that only affects 1% of people with breast cancer and underwent treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering’s Uniondale location, which is across the street from Hofstra University’s North Campus.

Halpern emphasized that while it is sad to see that so many people have suffered from breast cancer, it is most importantly a happy event.

“A survivor walks past, and I see them with their shirt … we cheer, and we give each other a high five or a hug,” Halpern said.

Seeing so many victims and survivors is something that also stuck with Pavin Jones, a sophomore filmmaking major.

“It makes you appreciate what you have,” Jones said. “You can really feel the pride out here.”

Both Dallasta and Jones joined the official Hofstra team sanctioned by Public Safety and traveled to the walk via the shuttle bus. Student involvement in the event did not stop at just their group. Campus organizations such as Danceworks and a number of Greek chapters participated in the event as well, separate from the main team.

Hofstra’s impact even extended to the highest level of the event’s organization. Natalie Raimo, executive director of Long Island ACS and organizer of the event, is a Hofstra alum and graduate of the class of 2002.

“Year after year, the community continues to show up and support our cause,” Raimo said.

Raimo’s passion for the cause stems from 15 years of participation in the event and personal experience. One of her closest friends passed away due to breast cancer in 2021, and she has used this experience to increase her advocacy efforts.

“I encourage all of my friends, my family … everyone to get screened and to get checked, because you just never know,” Raimo said.

The walk that Raimo helped organize was not only meant to spread awareness. A key aspect of the event was that it offered people practical services to assist in one’s cancer journey, from pre-diagnosis to end of treatment. Tents that offered services such as screening scheduling, places to answer questions and other patient resources lined the bike path east of the Field 5 parking lot.

The walk raised a total of $2.45 million, another record for the event. The money will have a tangible impact on the lives of people with cancer, according to Raimo.

“We raise the funds, and the money goes towards research, advocacy efforts and patient services, such as lodging for treatment and transportation,” Raimo said.

Hofstra students, staff and alumni all had the opportunity to see the sheer number of people that cancer affects in the community, and their efforts at the walk contributed to bettering the community in a positive way.