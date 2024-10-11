Pride draws with Stony Brook in CAA showdown

On Sunday, Oct. 6, the Hofstra University women’s soccer team tied with Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) contestant, Stony Brook University, in a 1-1 thriller. Both teams are 2-1-2 in CAA play.

After both teams scored in the first half, both fell short of one more goal to determine the game.

At the head of play, the game was dedicated to Morgan’s Message, an organization recognizing student athlete Morgan Rodgers, who played lacrosse for Duke University. Student ambassadors Kendyl Peterson and Jill Conlon presented to the crowd about the organization’s mission to help make a gratifying community surrounding student athletes’ mental health.

The Pride brought a fierce start to the match, achieving the first goal of the game just after 15 minutes into the first half. The Hofstra bench jumped with excitement as midfielders Dagny Run Petursdottir and Ellie Gough assisted Millie Davies as she shot a dart from outside the box to score the first goal of the match.

Seawolves midfielder Linn Beck scored a brilliant goal with 49 seconds to go in the first half, turning the momentum of the game. Both teams went into the half with a tally on the board.

Throughout the game, Hofstra brought a strong defensive performance from Emma Johnson, Gabriella Marte, Louise Hayden and Sasha McTiffin pushing back on Stony Brook’s competitive forward play. Freshman goalkeeper Synne Danielsen recorded seven saves behind the net and played the full 90 minutes.

“For a freshman, [Danielsen] handled the pressure situation well,” Riddiough said. “It’s never easy to play a local rival. Somebody like Stony Brook–who we all hate–it’s not easy to come into this environment and be somewhat successful. She’s got a bright future, but she’s got to keep working, she’s got some deficiencies she needs to work on, and I think she will.”

Hofstra traveled to the winless Northeastern University on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. for another CAA contest.

Photo courtesy of Julia Boesch