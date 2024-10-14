Pride stumbles in loss to Rider

On Sunday, Oct. 13, the Hofstra University field hockey team was defeated by Rider University, 3-1, at Cindy Lewis Stadium. The Pride are now 0-3 in the Coastal Athletic Association and 2-10 overall.

Despite the loss, Hofstra saw some significant offensive progress. Hofstra registered their most shot attempts of the season with 15, and Teresa Karoff’s second quarter goal broke a six-game scoreless streak for the Pride.

The Pride and Broncs would play a scoreless third until Olivia Machiavelli found the back of the net for her tenth goal of the season.

Both sides played an even first quarter with three shots apiece, however, the Broncs jumped out to a two-goal advantage in the second quarter.

Rider pressured Hofstra goaltender Pieke Roos during the second quarter, registering five shots and three penalty corners. Valeria Perales broke the scoreless tie with five minutes remaining in the second quarter. Lyric Scott scored on a rebound attempt three minutes later to double Rider’s lead.

“We started off a bit flat. Not enough energy,” said head coach Hillary Fitts. “In the second half we came out and put a lot more pressure on and were definitely in control.”

With seven seconds left in the half, the Pride drew a penalty corner. Karoff inserted the ball from the left hash mark and Keshia Richardson took a slap shot. Karoff planted herself in front of the net and chipped the ball over the Rider goaltenders’ pad and in, bringing the score to 2-1 at halftime.

“If we couldn’t get a shot off in the circle we tried to look for a foot early,” Fitts said. “It at least would give us a chance.”

Over the course of the game Hofstra drew 11 penalty corners to Rider’s six, setting a season high.

Hofstra started the second half with much more energy, the spark provided by Fitts emptying her bench. Freshman Caitlin Lozano saw game action for just the second time in her career. She played 26 minutes on defense, a season high for her.

“[Lozano] stepped into the roll we asked of her, and she delivered. She made me very happy,” Fitts said.

Hofstra also gave the net to freshman goaltender Tessa Lambright in the second half. Lambright made two saves in her second game of the season in 27 minutes of play.

Hofstra and Rider traded punches through much of the second half. Machiavelli scored the only goal for either team one minute into the fourth quarter.

With three minutes left, Rider took two penalties giving Hofstra a numbers advantage. The Pride tried for one more press but came up short of finding a goal.

Time ran out on the Pride’s comeback attempt, extending their losing streak to seven games.

Next up for Hofstra is a match against Yale University on Tuesday, Oct 15. Gametime is 3 p.m. at Cindy Lewis Stadium.

Photo courtesy of Royce Dickson-Child