Hofstra is Where the Heart is
The season of romance swept through campus during the first 2 weeks of February, with Valentine’s Day serving as the grand finale. The “romantic” atmosphere that only comes once per year was abundant throughout, so the Multimedia staff was tasked with capturing it! With everything from sisterhood to just a romantic “aura,” our staff was truly able to catch lightning in a bottle.
Shaina Skeen, Lindsey Lolkema, Craig Mannino, Kumba Jagne, and Joe Orovitz • February 24, 2025
0
About the Contributors
Lindsey Lolkema, Staff Photographer
Lindsey Lolkema is a Staff Photographer for the Chronicle, studying public relations and strategic communication with minors in journalism and rhetoric. She loves to be involved on-campus and is grateful for the chance to work with so many wonderful Chronicle members.
Craig Mannino, Assistant A&E Editor
Craig Mannino is a junior Writing Studies and English major. At The Chronicle, he is an Assistant Arts & Entertainment Editor and writes frequently for other sections.
Kumba Jagne, Assistant Photography Editor
Kumba Jagne is a first-year journalism major and creative writing minor. She is the assistant multimedia editor for the Chronicle. In addition to photography both for the Chronicle and the University, she also writes for the opinion section. Find her on Instagram @theogkombucha.
Joe Orovitz, Photography Editor
Joe Orovitz is a sophomore journalism major with a history minor. He is an award-winning photographer and has served as the multimedia editor for the Chronicle since January 2025. In addition to the Chronicle, Joe is a staff photographer for Hofstra Marketing and Communications and has experience working with clients in motorsport. You can follow his work on Instagram @joe_took_a_picture and on his website joeophoto.com.