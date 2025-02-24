Hofstra is Where the Heart is

The season of romance swept through campus during the first 2 weeks of February, with Valentine’s Day serving as the grand finale. The “romantic” atmosphere that only comes once per year was abundant throughout, so the Multimedia staff was tasked with capturing it! With everything from sisterhood to just a romantic “aura,” our staff was truly able to catch lightning in a bottle.

Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle $250 $945 Contributed Our Goal Your donation will support the student journalists of Hofstra University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. Donate