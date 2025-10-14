Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

First “Stars on Sunday” event of the semester draws crowd of stargazers

Kat Powers, Staff WriterOctober 14, 2025
Kat Powers
Onlookers at the Stars on Sundays event could view celestial bodies such as the moon, Neptune, Saturn, Albireo, and Arcturus.

On the roof of Berliner Hall, people of all ages and backgrounds gathered to observe the night sky on Sunday, Oct. 5, for Hofstra’s first “Stars on Sundays” event this semester. The Amateur Observers’ Society (AOS) facilitated the event.

These events will take place once a month during October, November, December, February and March. In the past, each event has drawn 50 to 100 people.

For the first “Stars on Sundays” event of the school year, adults and children alike gathered to take part in viewing the night sky, including a young Girl Scout with her father, babies and toddlers too young to talk and elementary aged kids exclaiming “This is so cool!” upon walking outside.

“Stars on Sundays” has taken place at Hofstra for more than 16 years. AOS President Jason Cousins told participants that the telescopes will allow them to see the moon, Neptune, Saturn, Albireo, a double star and Arcturus, the fourth brightest star in the sky.

“For us, it’s all about having people observe the wonders of the nighttime sky,” Cousins said. “To get them to be aware of light pollution and things around them that they may or may not be aware of.”

AOS focuses on getting as many kids involved and interested in the sky as possible by making astronomy approachable through their events. Kids can do puzzles of the moon while learning about the relative size of celestial bodies in the universe. AOS aims to create an environment that nurtures children’s curiosity.

“The kids of today are the astronomers and astronauts of tomorrow,” Cousins explained.

A young boy attended the first “Stars on Sundays” event of the school year with his family, and his father remarked how overjoyed his son felt at the prospect of looking at all the stars in the sky.

“He always wants to get space books at the library,” said Steven K., his father.

Flocks of people lined up to view the different attractions at each telescope. Guests made conversation with strangers over their shared love of outer space.

“I’ve always been fascinated by the sky,” said Carole Babineau, a new member of AOS. “Every time I come, I learn something new.”

AOS President Emeritus Susan Rose provided the lecture portion of the evening and explained her connection to astronomy.

“I’ve been doing this since I was 2 years old,” Rose said. “How could I not be excited?”

AOS also puts on “Music and Astronomy Under the Stars,” a series of events during the summer in Suffolk and Nassau counties that feature live music and stargazing.

This year, AOS is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a star party for the public at Heritage Park on Sunday, Oct. 12.

The next “Stars on Sundays” event will be held on Nov. 2 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

