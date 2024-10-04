Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

Donald Trump visits Nassau County on campaign trail

Days after a second assassination attempt on the former President, student photographers visit Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum to document his Sept. 18 rally.
Annie MacKeigan, MULTIMEDIA EDITOROctober 4, 2024
Joe Orovitz
On Wednesday, September 18, Donald Trump took the stage at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum at one of his campaign rallies.
