Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Hofstra University's Newspaper of Record

The Hofstra Chronicle
Categories:

Stressed about finals? Try pet therapy

Christine AcunaDecember 9, 2024

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, Hofstra hosted a pet therapy event for students in the multipurpose room at the David S. Mack Student Center. Throughout common hour, two therapeutic dogs, Ginger and Lucy, were invited in and gave students love and affection.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$250
$945
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Hofstra University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Academic
The Joan and Donald E. Axinn Library at its finest.
Just look up, the 10th floor of Axinn Library is calling!
exc-5c114ed940ec9ac8090ce514
Hofstra appoints Uniondale native as new dean of students
exc-5af207cd758d46bd226a06e3
Senior send-off: Something worth remembering
exc-5af20047758d46bd2268493b
Senior send-off: It’s worth it
exc-5af1ff072b6a2879a26bc59f
Senior send-off: Four years of learning to embrace the unknown
exc-5af1f641758d46726938804d
Zarb secretary objects to removal after 19 years
More in Events
'Non-fire' kicks off winter sports season
'Non-fire' kicks off winter sports season
One recently cleaned beach, thriving.
What a beautiful day to clean the beach
exc-5ab2eb79758d46f90e14bf31
Unabomber investigator and former Hofstra professor returns to speak on campus
exc-5a7a74a5ec212d9f9b6cee04
Students go head-to-head at annual Brain Bee
exc-5a7a70a60852297925aaf152
Hofstra hosts ninth consecutive Ethics Bowl
Panelists talk to students about the division of political parties in the United States
More in Health
exc-5a7a732d53450a72ddb2e30f
Aggressive flu sweeps across New York state
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$250
$945
Contributed
Our Goal