On Wednesday, Dec. 4, Hofstra hosted a pet therapy event for students in the multipurpose room at the David S. Mack Student Center. Throughout common hour, two therapeutic dogs, Ginger and Lucy, were invited in and gave students love and affection.
Stressed about finals? Try pet therapy
Christine Acuna • December 9, 2024
