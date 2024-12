Your newest campus celebrity: Meet Mack

Meet Mack, public safety’s newest furry helper. Mack, although young, has taken on major responsibilities at Hofstra already; he arrives to work each day around 9 a.m., where he makes rounds on campus until lunch. After lunch, he will attend events for student groups or help out around campus. Mack goes home around 5 p.m., and repeats his same schedule Monday through Friday. If Mack was enrolled as a student at Hofstra, he would major in a field related to mental health studies which would “tie into his volunteer work at Hofstra and the PAWS program,” said Jovanni Ortiz, public safety’s assistant director of community engagement & transportation.

Mack’s favorite spot on campus is the David S. Mack Student Center and the Unispan, because he knows he gets a lot of pets at each. His favorite hobby is to watch the cars pass underneath the Unispan.┬áMack is an Australian labradoodle and goes home each day with Associate Vice President of Public Safety & Community Engagement, Geraldine Hart. Next time you see Mack, give him a pet and ask about his volunteer work!