Your newest campus celebrity: Meet Mack

Meet Mack, public safety’s newest furry helper. Mack, although young, has taken on major responsibilities at Hofstra already; he arrives to work each day around 9 a.m., where he makes rounds on campus until lunch. After lunch, he will attend events for student groups or help out around campus. Mack goes home around 5 p.m., and repeats his same schedule Monday through Friday. If Mack was enrolled as a student at Hofstra, he would major in a field related to mental health studies which would “tie into his volunteer work at Hofstra and the PAWS program,” said Jovanni Ortiz, public safety’s assistant director of community engagement & transportation.

Mack’s favorite spot on campus is the David S. Mack Student Center and the Unispan, because he knows he gets a lot of pets at each. His favorite hobby is to watch the cars pass underneath the Unispan. Mack is an Australian labradoodle and goes home each day with Associate Vice President of Public Safety & Community Engagement, Geraldine Hart. Next time you see Mack, give him a pet and ask about his volunteer work!