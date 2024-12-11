The holiday buzz that only comes around this time of year is taking campus by storm! “Hofstra Celebrates the Holidays,” the hallmark of Hofstra University’s holiday season, included the lighting of Hofstra Hall and festive activities within the Sondra and David S. Mack Student Center. The event on Thursday, Dec. 5, which originally celebrated the feast of Saint Nicholas, has been expanded to include many different traditions to ensure all students feel welcome. The night was highlighted by holiday-themed live music, and a few words from President Susan Poser, Student Government Association President Lincoln Anniballi and Office of Student Leadership and Engagement Executive Director Severino Randazzo.
Hofstra Holiday Huzzah
Kumba Jagne, Assistant Photography Editor • December 11, 2024
0
Donate to The Hofstra Chronicle
$250
$945
Contributed
Our Goal
Your donation will support the student journalists of Hofstra University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.
More to Discover
About the Contributor
Annie MacKeigan, Photography Editor
Annie MacKeigan is a senior journalism major and minor in economics. She serves as photo editor for the Chronicle and also works as the team photographer for men’s soccer at Hofstra. She is working towards a career in the photojournalism industry.