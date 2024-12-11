Hofstra Holiday Huzzah

The holiday buzz that only comes around this time of year is taking campus by storm! “Hofstra Celebrates the Holidays,” the hallmark of Hofstra University’s holiday season, included the lighting of Hofstra Hall and festive activities within the Sondra and David S. Mack Student Center. The event on Thursday, Dec. 5, which originally celebrated the feast of Saint Nicholas, has been expanded to include many different traditions to ensure all students feel welcome. The night was highlighted by holiday-themed live music, and a few words from President Susan Poser, Student Government Association President Lincoln Anniballi and Office of Student Leadership and Engagement Executive Director Severino Randazzo.